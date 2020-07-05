Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,671 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,297,000 after buying an additional 209,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after buying an additional 1,925,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,999,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,298,000 after buying an additional 477,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after buying an additional 162,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,624,000 after buying an additional 452,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE CUBE opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

