Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after acquiring an additional 251,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,556,000 after acquiring an additional 103,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,166,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,232,000.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $124.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Argus downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

