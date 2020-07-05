Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Shares of UHS opened at $93.61 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

