Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.