Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,732 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,160,000 after purchasing an additional 108,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,100,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

