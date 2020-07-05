New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 6,200 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

PDCO opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

