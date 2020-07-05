Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $79,000 Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 182.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

