New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comerica were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,312,000 after buying an additional 641,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 136.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 1,316,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 171.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after buying an additional 1,003,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

NYSE CMA opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

