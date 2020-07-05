The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 16,250 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,277,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,697,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,830 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 11,816,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,719 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 9,570,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,245,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CZR opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.92. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

