American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 25.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3,301.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 996,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 967,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.72. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

