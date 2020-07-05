Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 65.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Team were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,737,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,285,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 80,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TISI stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $236.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. Team had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TISI. ValuEngine raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

