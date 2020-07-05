Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $73,000 Stake in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 2,560.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.35. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. MRC Global had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

