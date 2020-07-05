Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TVTY. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 214.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,320,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tivity Health by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 274,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter.

TVTY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $545.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $337.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

