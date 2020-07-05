Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Flowers Foods worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

