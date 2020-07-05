JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

