Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Blackbaud worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.8% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,746,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,647,000 after buying an additional 173,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,190,000 after acquiring an additional 328,657 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 107.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

