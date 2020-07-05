The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.15% of PS Business Parks worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $311,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

PSB stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.32.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

