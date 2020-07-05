Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 15,479 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 190.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.05% of Timkensteel worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 1,403.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

TMST opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Timkensteel Corp has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.64 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timkensteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

