The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.43 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,110 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,346 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,517 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.50 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

