FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after buying an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,920,000 after buying an additional 256,002 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NBIX opened at $125.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $131.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,137 shares of company stock worth $14,128,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

