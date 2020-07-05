The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,295 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

CW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.