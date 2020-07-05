Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 88.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 78.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,712 shares of company stock worth $16,344,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

