The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,377 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of National Instruments worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.03.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

