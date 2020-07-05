FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Enterprise Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 166.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 179,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 58.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 424,037 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.