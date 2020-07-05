The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 386,749 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 422.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 191.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Shares of WHR opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

