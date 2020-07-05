The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 22,805 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after buying an additional 4,494,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,121,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 81.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,950 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 28.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,616 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 28,768.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,376,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,693 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NWL stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

