United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after buying an additional 332,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,735,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,624,000 after acquiring an additional 255,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,654,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,210 shares of company stock worth $27,495,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

