The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 20,716 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,716 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.33% of Lithia Motors worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.