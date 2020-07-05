The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE:PHM opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

