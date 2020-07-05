Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Mdu Resources Group worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

In other news, VP Margaret A. Link bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDU. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

