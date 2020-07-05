SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $33.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

