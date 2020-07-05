The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,066 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.21% of FirstCash worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,174.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,259,000 after acquiring an additional 732,800 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $67.51 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.