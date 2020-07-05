Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $208.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.