APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 246,328 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.20% of Tc Pipelines worth $83,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Indl Alliance S upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

