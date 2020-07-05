Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 673,094 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 652,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,471 shares of company stock worth $1,125,209. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. ValuEngine cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.