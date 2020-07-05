APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,122 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.37% of Sempra Energy worth $122,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $924,570,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,233,000 after acquiring an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

