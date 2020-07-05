APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 23,009 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,009 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $92,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.19.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,208.66 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,228.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $915.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,358.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

