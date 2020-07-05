Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,077 Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the first quarter worth $2,596,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Luckin Coffee by 243.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,552,000 after buying an additional 3,430,306 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 1st quarter worth about $4,498,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after buying an additional 688,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,818,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

LK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

