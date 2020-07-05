Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Iradimed worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 124.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Iradimed from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.37. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 12.40.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

