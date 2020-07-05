New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,000 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 67.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 107.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $70,855,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nielsen by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,662,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,635 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of NLSN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

