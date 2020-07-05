57,751 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 97,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.