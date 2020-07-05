Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 260.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Model N worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Model N by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 637,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 9.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. Model N Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $39.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Melissa B. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,691.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $1,258,863. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

