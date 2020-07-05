APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,145,834 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,834 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Dollar General worth $131,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $189.48 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.