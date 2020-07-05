SunTrust Banks Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to “Buy”

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $796.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 2.61. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forterra by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forterra by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

