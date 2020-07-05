Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMB. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

