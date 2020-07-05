Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMB. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

About VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

