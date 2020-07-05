New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.