New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 8,300 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.90. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

