New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

NYSE:UE opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.