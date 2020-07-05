New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,800 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -383.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

