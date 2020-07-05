47,622 Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $68,788,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $50,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,886,000 after buying an additional 718,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.